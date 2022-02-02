Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush
February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Lukas Parik has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL Ontario Reign. Additionally, defenseman Derek Perl has been placed on waivers.
Parik had been with the Reign since January 2 and appeared in four games during his time with Ontario. He went 3-0-1-0 with a 3.50 goals against average and .893 save percentage during what were his first four AHL games. A third-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, Parik has played 16 games for Rapid City this season and is 9-4-2-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 save percentage.
Perl has appeared in 30 games for the Rush and has a goal and seven assists.
Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa. It begins on Friday night against the Mavericks and puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Chad Costello Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Allen Americans
- Allen's Costello Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Bernard and Mandolese Return to Atlanta from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Daniel Mannella Wins Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Mannella Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Heads to Allen Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Iowa's Smith Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Smith Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Welcome Forward Ethan Szypula - Florida Everblades
- Lions Return to Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look for Ninth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush
- Coatta, Wichers, Returned from AHL Tucson
- Baylis Leads Rush Past Tulsa, 4-3
- Game Notes: at Tulsa
- Rush Dropped in Tulsa, 7-1