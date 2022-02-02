Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush

February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Lukas Parik has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL Ontario Reign. Additionally, defenseman Derek Perl has been placed on waivers.

Parik had been with the Reign since January 2 and appeared in four games during his time with Ontario. He went 3-0-1-0 with a 3.50 goals against average and .893 save percentage during what were his first four AHL games. A third-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, Parik has played 16 games for Rapid City this season and is 9-4-2-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Perl has appeared in 30 games for the Rush and has a goal and seven assists.

Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa. It begins on Friday night against the Mavericks and puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.