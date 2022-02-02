Blades Welcome Forward Ethan Szypula

February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Ethan Szypula. The 2021-22 season represents his first at the professional level.

The London, ON native comes to the Blades after playing eight games this season at University of Western Ontario, where he competed with current Everblade Stephen Desrocher. Across three seasons in the USports ranking, Szypula combined 22 goals and 38 assists through 64 games. Ethan was named to the USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team during the 2018-19 season.

Before attending college, Szypula spent time in the Ontario Hockey League from 2013 to 2018 with the Owen Sound Attack and he contributed to a playoff run in all five seasons. Ethan appeared in a total of 363 games, recording 71 goals and 138 assists during his tenure in Owen Sound.

The Everblades schedule turns over to Orlando for games this Thursday and Friday at the Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm for both matchups and the action will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

The next home game for the Blades will take place on Saturday, February 5 when the Orlando Solar Bears come to Estero for Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream at Hertz Arena. Be one of the first people here to secure your Everblades beach bag as a giveaway! Every Saturday night Blades home game starts with a tailgate, and live music will be performed by James Prather from 5-7 pm!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.