Glads Look for Ninth Straight Home Win

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (22-15-2-1) kick off a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-2) tonight at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. The Gladiators have met the Admirals four times this season, and both teams have won a pair. Atlanta have won eight straight home games, tying them for the longest home win streak in the ECHL this season.

Scouting the Admirals

Norfolk sits in sixth place out of seven teams in the South Division, but the Admirals have come up with points in their last three games. In three games against the South Carolina Stingrays, Norfolk pulled out two wins and a shootout loss. Alex Tonge, the Admirals' all-star selection, paces the club with 30 points (15G-15A). Former Chicago Blackhawk Matt Carey has been a strong addition for Norfolk, as the 29-year-old has 11 points (3G-8A) in nine games with the Admirals, including points in his last five games.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators downed the Jacksonville Icemen 5-2 at home on Sunday. Five different Glads found the back of the net. Atlanta poured in three tallies in the third period from Derek Topatigh, Cody Sylvester, and Gabe Guertler. Eric Neiley and Luke Nogard both registered empty-netters in the third period to seal the victory behind Chris Nell's 27 saves.

Last Meeting

Atlanta outpaced Norfolk to the tune of a 7-3 final back on Jan. 16 at home. The goal total tied the Gladiators' highest output of the season. Derek Nesbitt and Kameron Kielly led the way offensively for Atlanta with a pair of goals each.

Nell Named ECHL Goaltender or the Week

The league announced on Tuesday that Chris Nell has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the week for Jan. 24-30. Nell went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances against Jacksonville last week. The 27-year-old stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 1-0 on Friday and made 27 saves in a 5-2 victory on Sunday. The award marks the first time in his career that Nell has tabbed league honors. Nell has now won four of his last five starts and owns a .944 save percentage in that span.

Former Olympian Signs with Glads

The Gladiators signed former South Korean Olympian Sanghoon Shin on Jan. 31. Shin represented South Korea in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and has played for his country in 123 international competitions. In the 2019-20 season with Anyang Halla, Shin led the Asia League with 22 goals. When Shin appears in his first game with Atlanta, he will follow Daniel Kim (2004-2007, Bakersfield) and become just the second Korean-born player to skate in the ECHL.

Pelech Pushing for (another) Milestone

Veteran Mike Pelech tied Sheldon Gorski for sixth in all-time ECHL points with a pair of assists on Jan. 30 vs Norfolk. On Jan. 21 against Florida, Pelech passed Wes Goldie for seventh place all-time with his 606th ECHL point (191G-415A) on a shorthanded goal in the first period. The 32-year-old may be tied with Gorski in sixth, but he is also nearing Chris Valicevic in fifth place with 611 ECHL points. Pelech already ranks second in league history with 807 games played. The forward ranks second on the Gladiators with 33 points (11G-22A) in his 13th professional season and on his 10th ECHL team.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Norfolk Admirals

PROMOTION: $5 Tickets

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

