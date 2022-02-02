Sylvester Secures Two Points for Glads in Overtime Thriller

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (23-15-2-1) defeated the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-2-2) by a score of 2-1 in overtime at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Wednesday night. Kamerin Nault leveled the game at 1-1 early in the third period, and Cody Sylvester notched the game-winner in the extra frame. Sanghoon Shin skated in his first game with the Glads and became the second-ever Korean-born player to play in the ECHL.

First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - game-winning goal

Second Star: Kamerin Nault (ATL) - goal

Third Star: Blake Murray (NOR) - goal

After a scoreless first period, Josh Thrower increased the energy in the arena and dropped the gloves with Steven Leonard midway through the second frame. The scuffle ended with Thrower on top of Leonard and both players receiving fighting majors.

The Admirals began the scoring on the night after a Blake Murray shot deflected into the back of the net (12:39).

Atlanta tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period after a nice combination play from Kameron Kielly, Gabe Guertler, And Kamerin Nault (6:01). After Kielly dropped the puck off to Guertler from behind the net, Guertler spun around the left wing and lasered the disc to Nault, who sent a one-timer past Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells.

The game was level at the end of regulation, but it did not take long for Cody Sylvester to net the game-winning goal in the extra frame after carrying the puck down the right wing and sending a rocket into the top right corner of the goal to seal 2-1 victory (0:42).

The Glads outshot the Admirals 24-18 in the contest and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the night saving 17 of 18 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night at 7:30 PM against the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena.

