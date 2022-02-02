Bernard and Mandolese Return to Atlanta from Belleville

February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Wednesday that defenseman Xavier Bernard has been loaned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators and goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators to Atlanta.

Bernard, 22, has played 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators and recorded two assists. The 6-foot-4 blueliner has skated in four games with Atlanta this season and recorded one assist through two different stints with the Glads. Bernard last appeared with the Gladiators on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 against the Florida Everblades.

Mandolese, 21, holds a 5-5-0 record through 12 games with Belleville this season along with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage. The 6-foot-4 netminder played three games with Atlanta in December and tabbed 2.69 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage despite a 0-3-0-0 record.

The Gladiators take on the Norfolk Admirals tonight at 7:00 PM at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.