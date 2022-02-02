Trent Miner Returns to Utah
February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Trent Miner returns to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Miner has recently been on the NHL Taxi Squad with the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the ECHL with 4 shutouts and has a 10-4 record with a 2.25 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.
Miner turns 21 years old on February 5, 2022. He is in the first season of a 3 year NHL Entry Deal with the Avalanche. He was selected in the 7th round (203rd overall) by Colorado in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Miner and the Grizzlies will take on the Jacksonville Icemen for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx on February 3-4 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizz are wearing specialty jerseys on both nights as they remember and honor those who are currently fighting cancer, those who have beat cancer and those loved ones we have lost.
