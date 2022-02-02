ECHL Transactions - February 2

February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 2, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Michael Johnstone, F

Rapid City:

Derek Perl, D

South Carolina:

Nate Pionk, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Justin Kapelmaster, G from Jacksonville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Robbie Payne, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica [2/1]

Allen:

Add Jake Kearley, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Atlanta:

Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Willie Corrin, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Marcus McIvor, D returned from loan to Ontario

Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add D'Artagnan Joly, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/1]

Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on reserve [2/1]

Idaho:

Add Frederic Letourneau, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Delete William Knierim, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Indy:

Add Jan Mandat, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Chris Cameron, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Dean Moore, D signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Louis-Philippe Denis, F placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Tye Felhaber, F assigned by Tampa Bay (a.m.)

Rapid City:

Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Ontario (a.m.)

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Olivier Hinse, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Danick Malouin, D activated from reserve

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve

Delete Francis Meilleur, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

