ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 2, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Michael Johnstone, F
Rapid City:
Derek Perl, D
South Carolina:
Nate Pionk, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Justin Kapelmaster, G from Jacksonville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Robbie Payne, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica [2/1]
Allen:
Add Jake Kearley, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Atlanta:
Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Willie Corrin, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Marcus McIvor, D returned from loan to Ontario
Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add D'Artagnan Joly, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/1]
Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on reserve [2/1]
Idaho:
Add Frederic Letourneau, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Delete William Knierim, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Indy:
Add Jan Mandat, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Chris Cameron, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Dean Moore, D signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Louis-Philippe Denis, F placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Newfoundland:
Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Tye Felhaber, F assigned by Tampa Bay (a.m.)
Rapid City:
Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Ontario (a.m.)
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Olivier Hinse, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Danick Malouin, D activated from reserve
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve
Delete Francis Meilleur, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022
- Trent Miner Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Chad Costello Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Allen Americans
- Allen's Costello Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Bernard and Mandolese Return to Atlanta from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Daniel Mannella Wins Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Mannella Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Heads to Allen Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Iowa's Smith Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Smith Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Welcome Forward Ethan Szypula - Florida Everblades
- Lions Return to Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Look for Ninth Straight Home Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.