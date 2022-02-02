Tulsa's Mannella Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Daniel Mannella of the Tulsa Oilers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

Mannella went 5-2-0 with one shutout, a 1.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934 in seven appearances during the month.

The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his seven appearances while making at least 27 saves six times. He was named Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Jan. 23 after going 3-0-0 with a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .970.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Mannella is 14-5-1 in 21 appearances with the Oilers this season, and leads the ECHL with a 2.09 goals-against average and is tied for second with a .927 save percentage. He has also appeared in three games with Chicago of the American Hockey League where he is 2-0-0 with a 1.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955.

Prior to turning pro, Mannella saw action in 44 career games at St. Lawrence University where he went 9-22-3 with two shutouts, a 3.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Runner-Up: Corbin Kaczperski, Iowa (4-3-1, 2.47 GAA, .932 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Colton Point (Idaho), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City), Brad Barone (Orlando), Max Milosek (Toledo) and Stefanos Lekkas (Wheeling).

