Askew's Third Period Goal Helps Mariners Edge Lions

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - Cam Askew broke a 2-2 tie at 6:09 of the third period and it held up as the game-winner as the Mariners started their road trip a 3-2 win over the Lions on Wednesday night at the Colisee Videotron. The Mariners had a trio of one-goal leads throughout the game, while Jeremy Brodeur continued his strong play in net, stopping 35 shots.

After a scoreless opening period, the Mariners struck early in the 2nd to break the scoreless tie. At 2:53 of the period, Keltie Jeri-Leon, playing in his first game since returning from the AHL, took a pass from Nick Master from behind the net and buried one past Lions goaltender Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. It remailed 1-0 until the 15:17 mark of the period when Trois-Rivieres defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin took a pass from Alexis D'Aoust and beat Brodeur to tie it up. The Mariners regained the lead less than two minutes later when Brendan Robbins scored in his second straight game, taking a feed from Zach Malatesta off the rush, and beating Pagliarulo. The Lions then countered quickly, tying it 48 seconds later, D'Aoust once again facilitating the play, zipping a pass across the ice to Anthony Nellis.

Tied at two entering the third, Askew put Maine back ahead at 6:09. After a takeaway near the left faceoff circle, Askew patiently held the puck through the slot and roofed it over a sprawling Pagilarulo to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. Robbins nearly scored his second goal of the game with about three minutes left when he rang the goal post. Maine was called for too many men on the ice with 25 seconds left, but the Lions could not find the equalizer.

The Mariners (17-15-3-2), continue their series with the Lions in Trois-Rivieres on Thursday night at 7 PM. The series finale is Saturday. After a trip to Newfoundland, the Mariners make their return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, February 18th against the Growlers at 7:15 PM for Star Wars Night and a 1-2-3 Friday. Saturday, February 19th is "Throwback Night" against Trois-Rivieres at 6 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

