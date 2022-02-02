Admirals Drop First of Seven Game Road-Trip to Atlanta

DULUTH, GA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Atlanta Gladiators, 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night.

In an overall quiet but defensive sound game by both clubs, the Admirals struck first thanks to Blake Murray. After a scoreless first period that saw the Admirals complete two successful penalty kills, Murray centered a pass that went off of Gladiators defender Dalton Thrower and into the back of the net.

Kamerin Nault tied the game up for the Gladiators just six minutes into the third period. The game would remain scoreless for the rest of regulation, sending both teams to overtime.

Just 42 seconds into overtime, Cody Sylvester slipped the puck past the glove side of goaltender Dylan Wells to win it for the Gladiators.

The Admirals now fall to 14-19-2-2 and are 2-2-1 against the Gladiators this season. The Admirals are back in action on Friday, February 4th when they travel to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 PM.

