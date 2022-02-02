Allen's Costello Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Chad Costello of the Allen Americans

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chad Costello of the Allen Americans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, tied for the most in ECHL history.

Costello scored nine goals and added 11 assists for 20 points in 15 games during the month.

The 35-year-old recorded at least one point in 11 of his 15 games in January, including a six-point game (2g-4a) on Jan. 16 at Tulsa and a hat trick on Jan. 7 against the Oilers.

A native of Johnston, Iowa, Costello is second in the ECHL with 44 points and tied for third with 18 goals and 26 assists in 37 games with the Americans this season.

Costello has recorded 533 points (164g-369a) in 346 career ECHL games with Allen, Colorado, Ontario and Texas. He ranks ninth in ECHL history in assists and is 22nd in points. He led the ECHL in scoring for three consecutive seasons from 2014-15 through 2016-17, and is the only player in league history to win multiple Most Valuable Player awards (2011-12, 2015-16 and 2016-17).

Runners-Up: Jake Smith, Iowa (13 gp, 10g, 10a, 20 pts.), Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (12 gp, 8g, 10a, 18 pts.) and Adam Pleskach, Tulsa (13 gp, 8g, 11a, 19 pts.).

Also Nominated: Lincoln Griffin (Cincinnati), Brett Kemp (Greenville), Luc Brown (Idaho), Nick Pastujov (Kansas City), Tristin Langan (Orlando), Justin Almeida (Wheeling) and Brayden Watts (Wichita).

