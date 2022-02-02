Lions Fall to Mariners

Tonight marked the first home game in 2022 for the Lions. It also was the first of a three-game series against the Maine Mariners.

After an uneventful first period, the Mariners' Keltie Jeri-Leon scored the first goal of the game early in the second. The Lions' Charles-David Beaudoin evened the score with assists going to Anthony Nellis and Alexis D'Aoust. Less than two minutes later, the Mariners' Brendan Robbins beat Lions netminder Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. Anthony Nellis evened the score for the Lions near the end of the second period with his tenth goal of the season.

In the third period, Maine forward Cameron Askew scored and the Mariners held on to win 3-2.

The Lions are back on Colisée Vidéotron ice Thursday night for game two of the three-game series against the Mariners. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

