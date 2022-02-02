ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Norfolk's Noah Corson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #965, South Carolina at Norfolk, on Jan. 30.
Corson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions following the game.
Corson will miss Norfolk's games at Atlanta tonight (Feb. 2) and at Greenville (Feb. 4).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
