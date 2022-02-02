Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today a multi-year partnership making Fifth Third Bank the official banking partner of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades. The partnership launches February 2022 and includes naming rights to the Fifth Third Bank Box Office and Fifth Third Bank Terrace.

Blades fans can expect many opportunities to see the partnership with Fifth Third Bank on display including signage on the outdoor marquee and main arena dasher boards, plus digital signage in the Recreational Rinks at Hertz Arena. In addition, Fifth Third Bank will be the presenting partner of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, host activation nights, and hospitality opportunities.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with the Florida Everblades. It demonstrates the Bank's commitment to South Florida, and it will help us connect in a new and meaningful way with fans of the Florida Everblades," said Jim Weiss, Fifth Third's South Florida regional president. "This partnership impacts more than sports; together it supports our vibrant community and relationships. We are most excited about the impact we will create together to make it a Fifth Third better."

"We are pleased to announce that Fifth Third Bank will be joining the Everblades family as the official banking partner and becoming the face of banking at Hertz Arena," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Vice President of Business Development. "We look forward to this great partnership with new visible landmarks within Hertz Arena along with the commitment from both sides to positively impact the lives of others in our community."

