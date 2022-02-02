Quick Strikes Too Much for Heartlanders, 6-3

February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game twice, but the Cincinnati Cyclones quickly responded each time to stay ahead of the Landers in a 6-3 'Clones victory Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center.

Kris Bennett tied the game at two midway through the second, but the Cyclones regained the lead 29 seconds later on a strike from Jesse Schultz. In the third following a Billy Constantinou goal, Cincy again needed less than a minute (34 seconds) to strike and take the lead for good.

Jake Smith netted his 11th of the season at 9:17 of the first and Iowa took a 1-0 advantage with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. Standing at the top of the left-wing circle, a pass came across from Ryan Kuffner. Smith banged in the one-timed slap shot for his 5th man-up goal of the season. Smith was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January, and that marker was his first in February.

Trevin Kozlowski (loss, 33 saves) blocked 11 shots in the second period, including two breakaways, but Cincinnati scored three goals in the second and led, 3-2, after two. One of the goals after the referee deemed Lincoln Griffin had not kicked the puck in with a distinct kicking motion, overturning the call on the ice and tying the game. Schultz tallied twice in the second.

Bennett ripped in Iowa's only middle-frame goal, assisted by Fedor Gordeev and Zach White. Bennett ticked in a backhander along the right goal line that hit the netminder and found the net.

Sean Bonar won with 22 denials.

The Heartlanders are on the road for two more games this week, taking on Toledo Fri., Feb. 4 at 6:15 p.m. and Wheeling on Sat., Feb. 5 at 6:10 p.m. The team then comes home for four straight on the road. Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - College Night

Friday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Faith & Family Night

Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Pink in the Rink Night

Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa - College Night

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.