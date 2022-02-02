Chad Costello Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Chad Costello of the Allen Americans hoists the Kelly Cup

(Allen Americans) Chad Costello of the Allen Americans hoists the Kelly Cup(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that Chad Costello, has been named the Warrior Hockey, ECHL Player of the Month for January 2022.

Chad Costello had a big month in January with 20 points in 15 games, which included a six-point night against the Tulsa Oilers on January 16th in an 8-0 Allen victory. It is the fourth time in his career he has won the award.

"It's nice to be recognized by Warrior Hockey and the ECHL, but right now we need wins," noted Costello. "We had three big ones last weekend against Newfoundland, and now we need to build on that starting tonight. Our goal is to get into the top four in the division, and go deep into the playoffs."

Costello is currently second overall in the league in scoring with 44 points in 37 games. He has 11 multi-point games this year including a hat trick on January 7th.

Over his four seasons with the Americans, he has 394 points in 253 games (116 goals and 252 assists).

Costello and the Americans are back to action tonight against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.