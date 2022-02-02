Cyclones Win 3rd Straight

Cincinnati, OH - Back-to-back three goal periods catapulted the Cyclones to a 6-3 win over the Iowa Heartlanders inside Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night.

The Cyclones improve to 23-16-1-0 on the season and have won three straight games. The expansion-Heartlanders have dropped three in a row and sit 15-21-5-1 on the season.

- Iowa found the lone first period goal off the stick of reigning ECHL Rookie of the Month, Jake Smith. With Matthew Cairns and Lincoln Griffin in the penalty box, Smith uncorked a one-timer from the left circle to beat Sean Bonar for the 5-on-3 goal.

- The 'Clones responded with a three goal second period, getting contributions from Griffin and Jesse Schultz. Griffin saw a puck bounce off his skate and into the goal, but the conversion was immediately waived off on the ice. Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne requested for the play to be reviewed, resulting in the decision being overturned and Griffin potting his 13th goal of the season.

- Schultz gave Cincinnati its first lead of the night 8:22 into the second. After being denied on a breakaway moments earlier, Schultz chased a rebound left on a shot from Justin Vaive, shoveling it past 'Landers goaltender Trevin Kozlowski for the 2-1 advantage. Kris Bennett then tied it for Iowa on an awkward shot from under the goal line, but Schultz immediately responded, scoring his second of the night 29 seconds later to make it 3-2 by the end of the second period.

- A pair of fight broke out less than two minutes apart during the middle frame. Vaive jabbed at Kaid Oliver at the 15:33 mark, while Brandon Yeamans dropped the gloves with Zach White at 17:08.

- The 'Clones grabbed their second power play tally of the night on Bair Gendunov's first professional goal. Gendunov was fed a pass from Gino Esteves at the 5:22 mark of the third to make it 5-0. Spencer Watson scored on the power play for the Fuel with just four minutes to play via a 5-on-3 opportunity.

- Cincinnati struck with another three goal period in the final frame. After Billy Constantinou tied the game 5:37 into the period, Dajon Mingo wired the game-winning-goal just 34 seconds later. Mingo was left uncontested in front of the goal to slam it by Kozlowski.

- Over two minutes later, Zack Andrusiak cashed in on his first goal as a Cyclones, racing down the right wing to shoot home his 10th goal of the season after netting the previous nine with the Idaho Steelheads. Andrusiak added an empty net goal to his line, giving the forward a two goal, four point outing.

"They're giving me a really good opportunity here to be a go-to guy on this team," said Andrusiak following the game. "I've got some great line-mates and great teammates that are making it really easy on me and giving me great chances. I'm really enjoying my time here."

- Bonar made 22 saves for his seventh win of the season, while Kozlowski took the loss making 33 stops.

The Cyclones wrap up their five game homestand by hosting the Toledo Walleye on Saturday for Cyclones Fight Cancer Night.

