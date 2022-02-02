Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM

Jack Combs of the Allen Americans pursues a puck in front of the Wichita Thunder goal

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their homestand tonight at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans are coming off a three-game sweep of Newfoundland last weekend. Following the game tonight against Wichita, the Americans will play back-to-back games against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for tonight and Friday are available at the Americans Website, or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, February 4, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm TICKETS

Get your broom ready: The Allen Americans completed the three-game sweep of the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over the team from Canada. Four different players scored for the Americans, who won their third in a row. Tyler Poulsen, Jackson Leppard, Kris Myllari and Chad Costello for the Americans. Rookie netminder Luke Peressini picked up the win, his first professional win stopping 35 shots-on-goal. The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Newfoundland went 0-for2.

Back-to-Back Rookie Wins: For the first time in team history, the Allen Americans had rookie netminders get their first pro win on back-to-back nights. Rookie Chase Perry stopped 35-of-36 shots on Saturday night to get the win, and Luke Peressini stopped 35 shots on Sunday in a 4-2 win. Peressini also assisted on the Americans empty-net goal by Chad Costello for his first professional point. Chase Perry was released on Tuesday.

Owen in the Circle: Americans defenseman Ben Owen, moved up front last Sunday afternoon due to a depleted Allen lineup. Owen took his first two professional faceoffs going 1-for-2 in the circle. Owen, after Sunday's game noted, "I was nervous in the circle but excited to win my first faceoff."

Troock Misses Game on Sunday: Americans forward Branden Troock suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday night that kept him out of the Americans lineup on Sunday. He is listed as game-to-game.

Americans trade for Defenseman: The Allen Americans acquired defenseman Jake Kearley on Monday afternoon from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. The 26-year-old defenseman who grew up near Toronto played in 24 games for the Everblades this season and had two points and 54 penalty minutes.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 9-7-2-0

Away: 8-8-2-1

Overall: 17-15-4-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (18) Chad Costello

Assists: (26) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)

Points: (44) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)

+/-: (+11) Kris Myllari

PIM: (68) Dawson Butt

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 8-11-4-0

Road: 6-10-1-0

Overall: 14-21-5-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:

Goals: (13) Peter Crinella

Assists: (27) Brayden Watts

Points: (35) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+11) Nick Minerva

PIM: (95) Sean Allen

