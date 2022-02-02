Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM
February 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Jack Combs of the Allen Americans pursues a puck in front of the Wichita Thunder goal
(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)
Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their homestand tonight at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans are coming off a three-game sweep of Newfoundland last weekend. Following the game tonight against Wichita, the Americans will play back-to-back games against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for tonight and Friday are available at the Americans Website, or call 972-912-1000.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Friday, February 4, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm TICKETS
Get your broom ready: The Allen Americans completed the three-game sweep of the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over the team from Canada. Four different players scored for the Americans, who won their third in a row. Tyler Poulsen, Jackson Leppard, Kris Myllari and Chad Costello for the Americans. Rookie netminder Luke Peressini picked up the win, his first professional win stopping 35 shots-on-goal. The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Newfoundland went 0-for2.
Back-to-Back Rookie Wins: For the first time in team history, the Allen Americans had rookie netminders get their first pro win on back-to-back nights. Rookie Chase Perry stopped 35-of-36 shots on Saturday night to get the win, and Luke Peressini stopped 35 shots on Sunday in a 4-2 win. Peressini also assisted on the Americans empty-net goal by Chad Costello for his first professional point. Chase Perry was released on Tuesday.
Owen in the Circle: Americans defenseman Ben Owen, moved up front last Sunday afternoon due to a depleted Allen lineup. Owen took his first two professional faceoffs going 1-for-2 in the circle. Owen, after Sunday's game noted, "I was nervous in the circle but excited to win my first faceoff."
Troock Misses Game on Sunday: Americans forward Branden Troock suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday night that kept him out of the Americans lineup on Sunday. He is listed as game-to-game.
Americans trade for Defenseman: The Allen Americans acquired defenseman Jake Kearley on Monday afternoon from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. The 26-year-old defenseman who grew up near Toronto played in 24 games for the Everblades this season and had two points and 54 penalty minutes.
Comparing Allen and Wichita:
Allen Americans:
Home: 9-7-2-0
Away: 8-8-2-1
Overall: 17-15-4-1
Last 10: 4-4-1-1
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Goals: (18) Chad Costello
Assists: (26) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)
Points: (44) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)
+/-: (+11) Kris Myllari
PIM: (68) Dawson Butt
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 8-11-4-0
Road: 6-10-1-0
Overall: 14-21-5-0
Last 10: 4-5-1-0
Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:
Goals: (13) Peter Crinella
Assists: (27) Brayden Watts
Points: (35) Brayden Watts
+/-: (+11) Nick Minerva
PIM: (95) Sean Allen
