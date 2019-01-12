Shorthanded Thunder Stymied in 3-1 Loss to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Adirondack Thunder kept it close with only 14 available skaters, but could not prevail as they lost to the Newfoundland Growlers by a 3-1 final Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

After Nik Olsson and Mike Szmatula were scratched pre-game, Adirondack knew it would be a tough task to take down the North Division leaders. That mission did not get any easier when Marcus Power collected the game's first goal off a defensive-zone Thunder turnover. Power intercepted a pass behind the net, circled around front and roofed a quick wrist-shot by Devin Buffalo for a 1-0 Growlers lead.

Matt Bradley doubled the advantage with a goal just 62 seconds into the middle frame. Zach O'Brien took the initial shot from the right wing where Buffalo made the save but the puck trickled into the center slot. Bradley collected and ripped a wrister by the Thunder goaltender for a 2-0 advantage.

Cullen Bradshaw got the Thunder right back in the game when he finished a centering feed for his sixth score of the season. After an offensive-zone faceoff win, defenseman Kevin Lough took the puck and swung in front of the Newfoundland net. He centered a puck in the air that deflected off of Bradshaw and into the net to make it a 2-1 game.

Scott Pooley collected his second tally, the last goal of the game, near the midway mark of the final period. Derian Plouffe drove the net and caused loads of commotion in front of the Thunder cage. The puck bounced around and Buffalo could not get eyes on it - Pooley did, and had an easy tap-in behind Buffalo's back for a multi-goal game.

