Preview: Everblades Eye Sweep of Swamp Rabbits in Homestand Finale

ESTERO, Fla. - Aiming for their fourth straight win, the Florida Everblades (25-7-5-0, 55 pts.) conclude a six-game homestand and a three-game set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-21-3-2, 33 pts.) with a Saturday night matchup at Hertz Arena.

Last Time Out

Kyle Platzer netted his second multi-goal game of the season and Jeremy Helvig turned aside all 24 shots he faced in a 5-0 win for Florida over Greenville on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Platzer's multi-goal game was his team-leading ninth multi-point game of the season, while Helvig's win was his eighth straight, extending his unbeaten streak to 11 games. Justin Auger, Matt Finn, and Shane Walsh also scored in the win.

Players to Watch

Logan Roe (FLA) - In his fourth year with the 'Blades, Roe has become a consistent contributor as of late and has a three-game point streak (2g-4a) entering Saturday. The Fort Myers, Florida, native has registered 18 points (2g-16a) this season in 37 games and is only five points shy of his career-high point total of 23 from last season.

Michael Pelech (GRN) - Greenville's captain and leading scorer has gone without a point in the series and is scoreless in his last four games. The former Los Angeles Kings draft pick has 11 goals and 24 assists in 40 games this season. He has tabbed eight multi-point games this year, with his most recent multi-point effort coming on Dec. 21 against South Carolina.

Series history

Saturday is the ninth total meeting between the two teams this year and the final of five meetings at Hertz Arena. Florida has an 8-0-0-0 record against Greenville this season and a 51-31-15 all-time record against the Swamp Rabbits. Dating back to last season, Florida has earned 13 straight regular-season wins against Greenville. The 'Blades last loss was a 4-3 shootout setback at home on Feb. 2, 2018.

Frequent Foes

With this weekend's series, Florida and Greenville will have played each other in four of the last six weeks. In fact, the 10 games between the two teams this year are condensed into a two-month window. The 'Blades first faced Greenville on Dec. 7 and play the Swamp Rabbits for the final time in the regular season on Feb. 2.

On the Offensive

Florida has ranked as low as 20th in the ECHL in goals for per game this season but now sits atop the league in offensive output per game (3.86 gf/game). Since getting shutout on Nov. 16 at South Carolina, Florida has averaged 4.58 goals per game in its last 25 contests and has tabbed four or more goals 18 times in that stretch.

League Leaders

In addition to pacing the league in goals per game, the 'Blades also lead the league in goals allowed per game and have yielded an average of 2.46 goals per contest. Both of Florida's shutouts this season have come against Greenville. The Everblades have limited an opponent to two goals or fewer in 22 games and less than two goals in seven games.

Three, please

When Florida has reached three goals in a game, success has followed. The 'Blades have yet to lose a game in regulation when they have found the back of the net three times, sporting a record of 25-0-4-0 in that scenario. With five or more goals in three straight games, Florida has now posted five or more goals in 12 of its 37 games.

Next Up

Florida embarks on its only Western Conference road trip of the season next week as it travels to Rapid City, South Dakota, to face the Rush in a three-game set on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

