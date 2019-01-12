Brodzinski, Donaghey Join Solar Bears in Norfolk

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defensemen Michael Brodzinski and Cody Donaghey have been reassigned to the club from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League by the San Jose Sharks of the NHL.

Brodzinski, 23, has recorded 19 points (5g-14a) and eight penalty minutes in 34 games with Orlando this season. His plus-minus rating of +14 leads the team, and the defenseman was the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October, leading all ECHL skaters with a +10. He appeared in one game with the Barracuda, a 3-1 win against the Ontario Reign on Jan. 9.

Donaghey, 22, has posted 23 points (9g-14a) and 22 penalty minutes in 34 games with Orlando this season.

Both blueliners were initially assigned to the Solar Bears on Oct. 2 before their recall to the Barracuda on Jan. 8.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

