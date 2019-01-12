Cyclones Bounce Back to Split with Mavericks
January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Independence, MO - The Cincinnati Cyclones (24-7-3-3) shutout the Kansas City Mavericks, 2-0, on Saturday night. Defenseman Andrew DeBrincat and forward Jesse Schultz buried the goals for Cincinnati, while goaltender Michael Houser was a perfect 32-for-32 for his first shutout of the season.
After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati got on the board midway through the second period while on the power play, when forward Vas Glotov slid a pass to DeBrincat at the bottom of the left circle and he scored to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third the Cyclones tacked on the all-important insurance goal at the 6:04 mark, when forward Myles Powell found Schultz in the left circle, and he smacked the puck into the back of the net to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0.
The teams exchanged quality scoring chances throughout the remainder of the third, however Houser remained perfect to preserve the Cyclones' 2-0 win. Kansas City outshot Cincinnati, 32-22 on the evening, while the Cyclones' penalty kill was a perfect 7-for-7.
Cincinnati continues their four-game road swing on Friday night in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Face-off is slated for 7:30pm ET.
