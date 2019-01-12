Carr Gets Shutout in 3-0 Utah Win

Wheeling, West Virginia - Kevin Carr stopped all 30 shots he faced and JT Henke and Travis Barron each had 1 goal and 1 assist as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wheeling Nailers 3-0 on Friday night.

The Grizzlies scored 1 goal in each of the 3 periods. JT Henke scored his 12th of the season on a quick slap shot in the slot with the assists going to Tim McGauley and Travis Barron. Henke is 3rd on the team in goals scored and first among players currently on the roster (Caleb Herbert has 19 goals, Matt Berry has 13 goals) as both players are in the AHL.

Travis Barron delivered a 2nd period power play goal for Utah 9:30 into the frame. Ryan Walters and JT Henke got the assists. For Walters, he has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 4 games.

The Grizzlies went 1 for 4 on the power play. A big key in the Grizzlies win was they were a perfect 4 for 4 on the penalty kill against the number 4 power play unit in the league.

Jake Marchment added an empty net goal for Utah with 41 seconds left to complete the victory.

The night belonged to Kevin Carr, who's record is now 12-2-1 on the year. Carr picked up his 2nd shutout on the season. It's the 6th shutout by the Grizzlies this season, which leads the league. Grizzlies goaltender Joe Cannata currently leads the league with 4 shutouts.

The Mountain Division's first place Utah Grizzlies have 48 standings points, 1 point ahead of the Idaho Steelheads. Game 3 of the road trip is Saturday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. Face-off is at 5:30 pm mountain time. You can catch the game on Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.

3 stars of the game

1. Kevin Carr (Utah) - 30 for 30 on saves in the shutout.

2. JT Henke (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Travis Barron (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

