Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (18-15-3-0) take on the Norfolk Admirals (15-19-2-2) to conclude their three-game set at the Scope this week, as Orlando officially enters the second half of the 2018-19 season. A win in regulation tonight would produce a seven-point gap between the Solar Bears and Admirals for the fourth-place seed in the South Division and give Orlando a significant cushion.

LOHAN'S PRODUCTION CONTINUES AGAINST ADMIRALS: Defenseman Kevin Lohan netted his first career pro goal in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Admirals, which stood up as the game-winner. The defenseman has two points (1g-1a) in three total games against Norfolk this season, as he picked up his lone assist of the season with the Toledo Walleye in 7-4 win against Norfolk on Dec. 14.

BOES DEVELOPING CONSISTENCY: Over his last five outings following the holiday break, Corbin Boes has racked up 128 saves on 139 shots against for a .921 save percentage. That figure would place the rookie in seventh in the league if it represented his total for the season. Boes will once again get the start in net tonight for the Solar Bears after getting the win in Friday's match.

OLSON'S GOAL SCORING INDICATES TREND: When rookie forward Trevor Olson has found the back of the net, the Solar Bears tend to win. The team has posted a 5-0-0-0 record when he lights the lamp, and the team is 8-1-1-0 in games in which the University of North Dakota alumnus records at least a point.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.

