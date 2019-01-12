ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Toledo's Moore fined, suspended

Toledo's Bryan Moore has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #475, Toledo at Idaho, on Jan. 11.

Moore was assessed a match penalty for kicking under Rule #49.3 at 3:30 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Moore will miss Toledo's games at Idaho (Jan. 12), at Kalamazoo (Jan. 19), vs. Fort Wayne (Jan. 20) and vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 25).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Crunk fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Taylor Crunk has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #479, Fort Wayne at Indy, on Jan. 11.

Crunk is suspended two games for his actions at 5:35 of the third period and two games for being a repeat offender.

Crunk will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Utah (Jan. 12) vs. Kalamazoo (Jan. 13 and Jan. 16) and vs. Indy (Jan. 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Hodgman fined

Fort Wayne's Justin Hodgman has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #479, Fort Wayne at Indy, on Jan. 11.

Hodman is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 16:39 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.