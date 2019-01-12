Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 12, 2019

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (15-19-2-2, 34 pts) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (18-15-3-0, 39 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase Now Online CLICK HERE, or at the Scope Box Office

Regular Season Series: Norfolk Leads 2-1-1

All-Time Series: Orlando leads 10-6-3

Game Broadcast: Free audio stream on Mixlr

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

About Tonight's Game: The two teams close out their pivotal three-game set this week at Scope. The Admirals grabbed the first game of the week on Wednesday 5-2, but the Solar Bears flipped the script last night with a 4-2 victory, holding off a Norfolk comeback bid. With four-point swings in the standings in play, the Admirals have an opportunity to pull within three points of the fourth place Solar Bears with a win in regulation this evening.

About the Admirals: Forward Matt Duffy is currently riding a four-game point streak, and now leads the Admirals in points with 30. Duffy has scored three goals in the two games with Orlando this week. Darik Angeli has now scored in back-to-back game and has recorded points in nine of his last 13 games played....Defenseman Jalen Smereck leads all rookie defensemen with 26 points (3g, 23a)....The Admirals are 10-0-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (30)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (12)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (23)

Plus/Minus: Cody Smith (+3)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves (66)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (111)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.922)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (2.67)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Solar Bears: The Solar Bears struck first in Friday's game, and are now 12-2-1 when scoring first. Mathieu Foget now leads the Solar Bears with 25 points and has points in nine of his last ten games....Meanwhile Jonne Tammela remains a thorn in the side of the Admirals, leading the Solar Bears with five points (3g, 2a) against Norfolk this season....Orlando received some reinforcements from the American Hockey League (AHL) today, as defenseman Cody Donaghey and Michael Brodzinski returned to the team and is expected to play tonight.

Solar Bears Team Leaders

Points: Mathieu Foget (25)

Goals: Mathieu Foget (10)

Assists: Brent Pedersen ** (15)

Plus/Minus: Several tied (+5)

Penalty Minutes: Mike Monfredo (112)

Power Play Goals: Mitch Hults (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Hunter Fejes** (3)

Shots: Cody Donaghey (88)

Wins: Corbin Boes (7)

Save %: Corbin Boes (.894)

GAA: Charlie Millen (3.52)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 16, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 18, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 19, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga.

