Beast Can't Complete Comeback and Fall in Overtime 4-3

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Erik Bradford tied the game late but the Brampton Beast would fall in overtime to the Maine Mariners by a score of 4-3.

The Brampton Beast returned to the CAA Centre for the first time in 2019 to take on their division rivals, the Maine Mariners.

The game started with the Maine Mariners getting on the board first courtesy of Drew Melanson. The forward had a rebound kicked out to him and banged it home at 3:23 to give the visiting Mariners a 1-0 lead.

The Mariners struck again late in the period on the power play. With Brandon Marino sitting in the box, Jason Salvaggio sent the puck past Beast starter Étienne Marcoux for a 2-0 lead at 17:09.

Brampton retreated to their dressing room down 2-0 after 20 minutes of play and trailing in shots by a count of 21-7.

The second period was much more in favour of the Beast. With the Mariners in the penalty box, Matt Petgrave took a pass from Brandon Marino and fired an absolute bullet through Mariners netminder Hannu Toivonen. That made it a 2-1 game 4:18.

Later in the period Nathan Todd sent a perfect pass to Erik Bradford who had a bit of a breakway. The skilled forward went forehand, backhand, forehand and tucked the puck in past Toivonen to tie the game up at 10:20.

Brampton went to their dressing room after 40 minutes of play tied with Maine 2-2 but trailing in shots 31-16.

The third frame saw the Mariners take the lead on a breakaway goal from Morgan Adams-Moisan. The speedy forward made it 3-2 at 4:41.

The Beast still had some life in them and were able to tie it up late with a goal from Erik Bradford. The assistant captain finished a dominant shift with the game-tying goal at 17:47.

The third period finished tied up 3-3, so the game went to overtime. It was a dominant effort from the Beast, but the Mariners capitalized in overtime with a goal from Ty Ronning to seal the contest.

Marcoux was tagged with the loss and Toivonen got the win. The final shots on goal were 38-35 in favour of Brampton.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Adams-Moisan (MNE) 2) Bradford (BRA) 1) Ronning (MNE). The Beast finished the game one-for-two on the man advantage. The Mariners were one-for-four. The Beast and Mariners renew hostilities tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 PM.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2018-19 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.