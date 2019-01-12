Pochiro and Americans Rout Wichita 7-3

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, beat the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Allen Event Center by a score of 7 t0 3 to pickup their tenth win of the season (10-27-0-3).

Americans forward Zach Pochiro had a career-high four goals on Friday night, scoring on the power play and on a penalty shot in one of the single best performances in Allen Americans' history, joining Jack Combs and Dave Bonk in the four-goal night club in the Americans four-goal win.

"It's not about my four goals," said Pochiro. "It's about this team desperately needing a win against a team in front of us in the standings. We were flying out there tonight and CJ (Motte) made the big saves in front of us. We need to build on this win and take it into tomorrow night."

Riley Bourbonnais had a goal and an assist in the Allen victory. Bourbonnais set up Dante Salituro's shorthanded goal in the third period. Mitch Maloney had the other goal for Allen, his third of the season. The Americans knocked Wichita starter Stuart Skinner out of the game early in the second period. Skinner gave up three goals on 13 shots. Backup netminder Matt Hewitt gave up four goals on 25 shots.

The Americans went 1 for 3 on the power play, while Wichita was 0 for 2. The same two clubs do battle on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Intrust Bank Arena.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Z. Pochiro

2. ALN - R. Bourbonnais

3. ALN - C. Motte

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.