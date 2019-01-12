Thunder Closes Road Trip with Loss at Allen

Allen, TX - Wichita finished a five-game road swing on Friday night, losing to Allen by the final of 7-3 at the Allen Event Center.

Jakob Stukel and Pierre-Cedric Labrie each finished with two points.

It didn't take long for the Americans to get on the board. Wichita took two penalties in the first and it cost them in the early going. Zach Pochiro made it 1-0 at 1:50 on the man advantage as he found a rebound and put it home. With eight seconds left in the frame, Riley Bourbonnais got behind a defenseman and beat Stuart Skinner to make it 2-0.

In the second, the two teams combined for four goals. Pochiro netted his second of the contest at 2:25 as he fired a one-timer past Skinner. That would be it for the Edmonton native and Matt Hewitt entered the game. At 9:40, Stukel got behind the Allen defense and beat Motte across the crease for his eighth of the year. Iacobellis cut the lead to one at 14:54 with his 12th of the year. Pochiro was awarded a penalty shot at 17:10 and cashed in on the opportunity to make it 4-2.

Dante Salituro increased the lead to 5-2 with a shorthanded goal at 8:15 of the third. The Americans made it 6-2 as Pochiro netted his fourth of the game at 11:36. Cam Reid scored at 14:23 to make it 6-3. Mitch Maloney closed the scoring at 15:21 to increase the Americans advantage to 7-3.

Stukel had a goal and an assist while Labrie had two helpers. Reid notched his fifth of the season. Iacobellis has points in back-to-back games.

Wichita returns home tomorrow night to host the Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.

