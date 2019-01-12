IceMen Lose a Goal-Heavy Game in Duluth
January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
The Jacksonville Icemen lost 6-3 this evening to the Atlanta Gladiators. The Icemen outshot Atlanta 41-34 in a game that saw Atlanta's goaltender, Steve Bonar, make 38 saves. The Gladiators scored goals at a rapid pace, scoring 5 goals in the 1st period. The Icemen tallied 3 goals (Fowlie, Maclise, Cederholm) in the 6-3 loss.
The Icemen will be back in action tomorrow against the South Carolina Stingrays; a game that has big south division implications.
FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - Atlanta 6
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Jacksonville 1 1 1 3
Atlanta 5 1 0 6
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Jacksonville 11 23 7 41
Atlanta 13 8 13 34
PENALTIES PP PIMS
Jacksonville 1/5 8 min / 4 inf
Atlanta 1/3 12 min / 6 inf
Period Team Time Goal, Assist
1 ATL 1:24 Bligh (Windmar,Nesnitt)
1 ATL 6:09 Bligh (LaPorte, Chatham) SH
1 JAX 10:02 Fowlie
1 ATL 14:48 Bligh (Messner, Nesbitt) PP
1 ATL 16:25 Nesbitt (Chatham, Widmar)
1 ATL 18:04 Bligh (Widmar)
2 JAX 2:03 Maclise (Rabbit, Lalancette) PP
2 ATL 16:47 Nesbitt (Stork)
3 JAX 13:36 Cederholm (Hunt,Critchlow)
Three Stars
1. ATL - Bligh
2. ATL - Nesbitt
3. ATL - Widmar
Ice Cubes
-- The Icemen outshot Atlanta 23-8 in the second period; and 41-34 overall.
-- Defensemen Jacob Cederholm scored in his first game back with the Icemen since being reassigned to the team from Manitoba on January 10th.
Next Game(s)
Sunday, January 13 vs. South Carolina
Tuesday, January 15 vs. South Carolina
