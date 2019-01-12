Series Continues Tonight in Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, resume their series against Wichita tonight at 7:05 pm at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans beat Wichita last night by a score of 7-3 at Allen Event Center as Americans forward Zach Pochiro scored four goals in the win.

The Americans are 3-3-0 in their last six games. Zach Pochiro is now tied for the league lead in goals with 21.

CJ Motte picked up the win last night stopping 31 shots. Dalton Thrower is scheduled to return to the lineup tonight after serving his one-game suspension.

Curt Gogol made his Allen debut last night and picked up an assist.

The Americans return home on January 30th against the Idaho Steelheads. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

