Admirals Collect a Point, But Fall in Shootout 5-4

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA- Mitch Hults and Michael Brodzinski scored in the shootout for Orlando, as the Solar Bears topped the Admirals 5-4 Saturday Night in a shootout at Scope. Despite the loss, Norfolk does gain a valuable point in the standings and now only sits four points back of the fourth place Jacksonville Icemen. Ben Duffy did extend his points streak to five games tonight with a goal and an assist.

Norfolk got on the board first with a goal from Forward Kelly Klima. Klima drew a penalty in the left corner in the Orlando zone which allowed Norfolk to get the extra attacker on the ice. Ben Duffy played the puck behind the net for Connor Hurley. Hurley fired a pass to Klima in the slot, who one-timed the shot past Corbin Boes to give Norfolk an early 1-0 lead.

Orlando tied the game on a goal from Mathieu Foget. Trevor Olsen gathered the puck at the center point and played it over to the left for Michael Brodzinski. Brodzinski slid a pass across the ice that was tipped by Foget past the sprawled Reichenbach to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Norfolk jumped back in front with a power-play goal from Ben Duffy. Norfolk was able to keep sustained pressure in the Orlando zone. Ben Duffy went to play a cross-ice pass to Hurley in front of the net, but it hit off a stick and found the back of net sliding under the pad of Boes to give Norfolk a 2-1.

Norfolk extended their lead just nine seconds later on a goal from Chris Crane on a delayed penalty. Taylor Cammarata gathered the puck behind the net after it was dumped into the Norfolk end. Cammarata passed the puck to Crane in the slot who one-timed the shot home to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead.

Later in the first, Orlando got a goal back with another tally from Mitch Hults. Trevor Olsen gathered the puck in the left circle and passed the puck to the point for Cody Donaghey. Donaghey faked a shot and slid the puck over to Hults in the right circle who shot a one-timer that beat Reichenbach over the glove to cut the Norfolk lead to 3-2 after one period.

Early in the second period, Orlando tied the game on a goal from Mike Robinson. Dylan Fitze skated the puck into the Norfolk zone. Fitze passed the puck to Colby McAuley in the left circle. McAuley shot the puck which was initially saved by Reichenbach. The rebound bounced right to the stick of Robinson who was there to slide it in past Reichenbach to tie the game at three goals after 40 minutes of play.

Orlando took the lead on a goal from Mike Monfredo. Monfredo shot the puck from the point that took the deflection off two Admirals skates and behind Reichenbach to give Orlando the 4-3 lead.

Norfolk tied the game at 8: 21 of the third on a goal from Matt McMorrow. Luke Nogard got the puck in the left circle after a failed Orlando clear. Nogard fed a cross-ice pass to the right point for Jalen Smereck. Smereck shot the puck and McMorrow tipped it over Boes to tie the game at four goals each.

Orlando killed off a Norfolk power play in the final two minutes of regulation. The game would eventually head to overtime an neither team could seal the game in the extra session.

In the shootout, Orlando received tallies from Michael Brodzinski and Mitch Hults to guide the Solar Bears to a 5-4 victory.

Corbin Boes made 34 saves on 38 shots and gets the win for Orlando, while Ty Reichenbach made 32 saves on 36 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk.

The Admirals will remain at home for a another key three-game set with the Jacksonville Icemen.

