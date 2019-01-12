Growlers Beat Thunder 5-1, Win Fifth Straight Game

The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms and extended their winning streak to five games in a 3-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

Scott Pooley opened the scoring with 2:50 left in the opening frame after stripping a Thunder defenceman from the puck and sniping it bar-down for his team-leading 16th of the season putting the Growlers ahead 1-0.

The Growlers came out of the gate hungry in the second period as Matt Bradley extended the lead to 2-0 just 1:02 into the middle frame extending his point streak to five games. Bradley looked to pick up his second of the night about 10 minutes later in the period but Devin Buffalo dove back and made an excellent save on the goal line.

Cullen Bradshaw put a stop to Brad Barone's shutout bid at 16:17 of the middle frame cleaning up a scramble in front of the net cutting the Growlers lead to just one.

Scott Pooley re-stored the two-goal lead for the Growlers with 10:48 left in the third period tucking home a loose puck for a 3-1 lead.

The Thunder pulled Dillon Kelley for an extra attacker but good defensive play by the Growlers preserved the 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Marcus Power saw his goal streak end at five games

Brad Barone has won back-to-back starts

The three stars were 3 - B. Barone (NFL), 2 - M. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers hit the road for a five-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Portland, Maine for a matchup with the Mariners. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Catch all the action with Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

