Grizzlies Win Streak Ends with 6-4 Loss

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Fort Wayne Komets got off to a 5-0 lead 11:49 into the 2nd period and held on to win 6-4 over the Utah Grizzlies to end the Utah 5 game winning streak on Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne scored 22 seconds into the game as Marco Roy scored his 6th of the season. The Komets extended the lead to 4-0 late in the first period on goals by J.C. Campagna, Jake Kamrass and Brady Shaw.

The Komets extended the lead to 5-0 as Jamie Schaafsma scored a shorthanded goal. Fort Wayne extended their winning streak to 5 games.

Utah clawed their way back late in the 2nd period on goals by Taylor Richart and Tim McGauley. Midway through the 3rd period, Utah made it a 5-3 game on Ryan Walters 7th of the year on a great pass from J.T. Henke, who got his 8th assist of the year.

The Komets put the game away when Anthony Petruzzelli scored an empty net goal with 2:28 left in regulation.

Mike Economos scored with 38 seconds left in the game to make it a 6-4 game.

The Grizzlies head home for a 4 game homestand starting on Wednesday, January 16th against the Tulsa Oilers. It will be the first season series between the 2 teams. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center Box Office.

Grizzlies Notes: Joe Cannata stopped 24 of 29 shots in the loss for Utah. He was going up against former Colorado Eagles teammate Lukas Hafner, who stopped 29 of 33 shots for the Komets. Utah finished 1 for 7 on the power play, while Fort Wayne went 1 for 6. Utah scored 4 goals in the game but did not have a single player with a multiple point game. Stan Dzakhov had an assist on the Richart goal, which was Stan's first point in a Grizzlies uniform.

