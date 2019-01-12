Lohan's First Career Goal Stands up as Game-Winner in 4-2 Victory

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (18-15-3-0) built a 3-0 lead and survived a third period comeback attempt from the Norfolk Admirals (15-19-2-2) to skate away with a 4-2 win on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The Solar Bears established a 2-0 lead in a 60-second span early in the first period, as Dylan Fitze redirected a shot from Chris LeBlanc past Merrick Madsen at the 2:44 mark for his fifth of the season.

Jonne Tammela buried his eighth of the season a minute later after Myles McGurty broke the puck out of the defensive zone to Mathieu Foget, who slid a pass through the legs of a Norfolk defender to Tammela, who lit the lamp at 3:44 to extend Orlando's edge.

Kevin Lohan netted his first pro goal - and the eventual game-winner - during a 4-on-4 sequence in the second period to make it 3-0 for the Solar Bears, as the defenseman cranked a shot from the right circle past the glove of Madsen.

Mike Monfredo appeared to have extended the Solar Bears edge to four goals at the 7:13 mark when he gloved the puck down and batted it into the net, but the defenseman was ruled to have closed his hand on the puck, negating the potential score and sending Orlando to the penalty kill.

Mere seconds after the penalty to Monfredo expired, the Admirals buried their first of the evening at 9:15 off a face-off play that ended with Ben Duffy tucking the puck past Corbin Boes.

After Colby McAuley was assessed a match penalty for a hit on Taylor Cammarata, the Admirals cut Orlando's lead back to one goal when Darik Angeli scored a power-play goal at 17:18, bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of Orlando.

The Admirals pulled Madsen for an extra skater late in the game, but Trevor Olson sealed the game for the Solar Bears with an unassisted empty-net tally at 19:32 for his sixth goal of the season.

Boes earned his seventh victory of the season with 27 saves on 29 shots against; Madsen took the loss for Norfolk with 23 stops on 26 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Kevin Lohan - ORL

2) Corbin Boes - ORL

3) Jonne Tammela - ORL

NOTABLES

The victory for Orlando improved the Solar Bears to a 2-2-0-0 record against Norfolk this season.

Lohan led Orlando with four shots on goal.

Foget finished the night with two assists, extending his point streak to six games (2g-5a).

Mitch Hults assisted on Lohan's goal, giving the forward a three-game point streak (1g-4a).

Tammela now has a two-game goal streak (2g).

McGurty now has a two-game assist streak (2a).

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their three-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

