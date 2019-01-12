ECHL Transactions - January 12
January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 12, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Storm Phaneuf, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Judd Peterson, F assigned by Rochester [1/11]
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve [1/11]
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve
Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Johno May, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Dillan Fox, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Kalisz, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Michael Doherty, F returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Jared Fiegl, F placed on reserve
Delete Pavel Jenys, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Orlando:
Add Michael Brodzinski, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Cody Donaghey, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Rob Mann, D placed on reserve
Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Adam Marsh, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Brown, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Stephen Perfetto, F recalled by San Antonio
