ECHL Transactions - January 12

January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 12, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Storm Phaneuf, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Judd Peterson, F assigned by Rochester [1/11]

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve [1/11]

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve

Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Johno May, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Dillan Fox, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Kalisz, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Michael Doherty, F returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Jared Fiegl, F placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Jenys, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Orlando:

Add Michael Brodzinski, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Cody Donaghey, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Rob Mann, D placed on reserve

Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Adam Marsh, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Brown, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Stephen Perfetto, F recalled by San Antonio

