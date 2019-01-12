Florida Rides Insane Shooting Percentage, Beats Rabbits
January 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits forced a 1-1 tie in the middle of the first period, but could not withstand a shooting performance for the ages by their opponent, the Florida Everblades. The 'Blades shot 10-for-30 in a 10-4 rout of the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
Florida outscored Greenville 3-1 in both the first and second periods, and 4-2 in the third. Brendan Harms pulled the Swamp Rabbits even 1-1 on a point shot from Adam Larkin, but two backbreaking goals late in the first period proved costly.
Justin Auger struck twice in the first, and Tommy Thompson scored with 0.6 seconds left in the first to send the 'Blades to the room up 3-1 after the first period.
Kyle Platzer followed up Nate Perkovich's goal with a hat trick, three consecutive goals, to further extend the lead. Logan Roe, Brian Morgan and Patrick McCarron capped the scoring for Florida in the third period.
The Swamp Rabbits got three-point performances from Harms, Michael Pelech and Austen Brassard, a line reassembled and one that generated consistent offense for Greenville throughout the night.
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Garrett Bartus and his defense try to stop the Florida Everblades
