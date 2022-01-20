Shaw's Hat Trick Leads Iowa to 4-3 Win over Manitoba

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (15-14-2-2; 34 pts.) defeated the Manitoba Moose (20-10-2-1; 43 pts.) by a score of 4-3 at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Wild forward Mason Shaw scored his first career hat trick and Wild forward Kyle Rau moved into sole possession of second place all-time in goals scored in Iowa Wild franchise history in the win.

At 15:07 of the first period, Manitoba forward Matt Alfaro beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (21 saves) with a deflection to give the Moose a 1-0 lead.

With 7-seconds left in the first period, Moose captain Jimmy Oligny scored on a one-timer from the left circle to extend Manitoba's lead to 2-0.

At the end of the first period, Manitoba led Iowa by a score of 2-0. Shots in the first period were 9-8 in favor of the Moose.

Shaw collected a rebound off a shot from Iowa defenseman Dakota Mermis, dragged the puck from his forehand to his backhand and beat Moose goaltender Evan Cormier (28 saves) at 16:44 of the second period. Shaw's goal made the score 2-1 in favor of Manitoba and Mermis recorded the only assist on the play.

With 33-seconds left in the second period, Manitoba forward Haralds Egle scored to give the Moose a 3-1 lead.

Manitoba led 3-1 as both teams headed into the second intermission. The Wild outshot the Moose 13-9 in the second period and 21-18 through two periods.

On the power play, Shaw tapped in a near-perfect pass from Rau at the left post to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Moose at 4:59 of the third period. Rau and Wild forward Eric Staal recorded assists on the play.

Less than two minutes later, Shaw fed a pass to Wild forward Marco Rossi in the right circle. Rossi feathered the puck towards the net and Rau pushed it in to tie the game at three goals apiece at 6:37 of the third period. Rossi and Shaw were both credited with assists on the play.

With 31-seconds left in the third period, Shaw beat Cormier with a wrist shot from the point to give him his first career hat trick. Shaw's third goal put the Wild up 4-3 and it was assisted by Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit and Staal.

Manitoba could not tie the game following Shaw's tally and the Wild won by a score of 4-3. Shots in the third period were 11-6 in favor of Iowa. The Wild outshot the Moose 32-24 in the game.

Shaw's second goal was the only special teams goal of the game as Iowa was 1-for-6 and Manitoba was 0-for-3 on the power play on the night.

Up next for Iowa, a trip to Colorado to play the Eagles on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8:05 CT.

