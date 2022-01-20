Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Fredrik Claesson from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning have also reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov from the Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Claesson, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, recording three shots on goal. Claesson has appeared in six games with Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, logging four shots and 12 penalty minutes. The Stockholm, Sweden native has skated in 165 career NHL games over seven seasons with five teams: Ottawa, New York Rangers, New Jersey, San Jose and Tampa Bay. He's notched seven goals and 28 points for his NHL career.

In 11 games for Syracuse this season, Claesson has posted two assists and a plus-nine rating to lead all Crunch skaters for plus/minus. Claesson, 29, has appeared in 343 career AHL games over seven seasons with Syracuse, Charlotte and Binghamton, recording 16 goals and 91 points.

Claesson was a fifth round selection by Ottawa (126th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Lightning in a trade with San Jose in exchange for the rights to G Magnus Chrona on April 12, 2021.

Miftakhov, 21, appeared in one game with the Solar Bears posting a win with a 2.00 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. He has also played in 12 games with the Crunch this season tallying a 3-4-2 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot, 172-pound netminder appeared in seven games with the Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL recording a 4-2-0 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in two games with Kazan during the 2019-20 season.

Miftakhov was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 186th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

