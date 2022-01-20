Roadrunners Announce Additional Home Weekend
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have added an additional weekend to the home schedule to wrap up the 2021-2022 regular season.
ADDED WEEKEND
Thursday, April 28: San Diego at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 29: San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.
The two games are rescheduled dates from the December 31 and January 2 postponed games. Fans with tickets to the postponed games can use their tickets for the rescheduled contests and can contact the Roadrunners Offices with any questions at (866) 774-6253.
In addition, the Roadrunners have added two road games to the schedule as rescheduled contests from games in Abbotsford that were originally slated for December 22 and 23.
Monday, February 7: Tucson at Abbotsford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, February 9: Tucson at Abbotsford, 8 p.m.
The Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena to host the Bakersfield Condors coming up this Wednesday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. The series will also feature an El Lazo de Tucson night on Friday, January 28, followed by Star Wars night on Saturday, January 29. For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, click HERE.
**All times listed at Mountain Standard Time
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022
- Roadrunners Announce Additional Home Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Former IceHogs Defenseman Ville Pokka Joins Finland's Olympic Team - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Announce Updates to 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Brayden Pachal Named Captain of Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Loan Yetman and LeGuerrier to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Reassign Mittens to Thunder - Utica Comets
- Quinton Byfield Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- IceHogs Goaltender Cale Morris Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Pickard Gets Called to Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Recall Brodzinski, Gettinger and Jones to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Saturday, January 22 - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Busy Weekend in Wilkes-Barre - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- 2-0 Second Period Lead Goes By Board In Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Elvenes, Gulls Sneak past Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall 3-2 to San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Shaw's Hat Trick Leads Iowa to 4-3 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Shoot Down Stars in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Shaw Leads Iowa to Comeback over Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Valiant Comeback Leads Stars to Overtime Point in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.