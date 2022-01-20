World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Saturday, January 22

January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - In a sight that truly must be seen, thousands upon thousands of stuffed animals will come raining down on Saturday evening in Hershey, PA. The Hershey Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, are set to host the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday evening, Jan. 22 as Hershey hosts the Hartford Wolf Pack. When the Bears score their first goal of the game that evening, fans will throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. In 2019, Hershey collected a WORLD RECORD of 45,650 teddy bears for local charities.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 25 local organizations including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. For all plush items collected, the Sweigart Family Foundation will pledge $1/stuffed animal until the 2019 record is achieved. If Hershey fans break the record by one plush item, the foundation will increase the gift to $50,000.

This year's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss marks the 20th event in team history. The club has collected 269,858 teddy bears since 2001. Last year the club was unable to hold the Teddy Bear Toss during a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team still collected 31,381 stuffed animals in a drive-thru setting.

Media members will be emailed video footage and still photographs following the conclusion of Saturday's event. For more information, media members are asked to contact Zack Fisch, Manager of Hershey Bears Media Relations and Broadcasting, at zasfisch@hersheypa.com, or Kathleen McGraw, Managing Director, Corporate Communications & Community Relations, at kmmcgraw@hersheypa.com. Media members who would like to attend Saturday's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss must be fully vaccinated and must wear a mask at all times while at GIANT Center. Media members should reach out to Kathleen McGraw and Zack Fisch to request a credential for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.