IceHogs Goaltender Cale Morris Recalled to Blackhawks

January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:

Forward Dylan Strome has been removed from COVID-19 protocol and has been assigned to the active roster.

In addition, The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Cale Morris from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the active roster.

Morris has posted a 1-0-0 mark with a 1.64 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in two appearances with Rockford this season.

American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022

