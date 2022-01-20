Comets Reassign Mittens to Thunder
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Mareks Mittens to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.
Mittens, 23, skated in eight games for the Comets this season posting a record of 4-3-1. From December 10th through January 14th, Mittens started in eight straight games for the team while posting a goals against average of 3.84 and a save percentage of .867. Mittens skated in 13 games for the Thunder this season before his recall with Utica.
The Comets will be back in action tomorrow night on the road against the Syracuse Crunch with a 7:00 PM puck drop before heading home to battle to Syracuse once again on Saturday night. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
