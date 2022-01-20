San Diego Gulls Announce Updates to 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule

January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the rescheduled dates for two games that were postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 protocols:

The game originally scheduled for Dec. 31 (AHL Game #435) at the Tucson Roadrunners will now be played on Thursday, Apr. 28 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (6:30 p.m.).

The game originally scheduled for Jan. 2 (AHL Game #452) at the Tucson Roadrunners will now be played on Friday, Apr. 29 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (7 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.