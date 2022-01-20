San Diego Gulls Announce Updates to 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the rescheduled dates for two games that were postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 protocols:
The game originally scheduled for Dec. 31 (AHL Game #435) at the Tucson Roadrunners will now be played on Thursday, Apr. 28 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (6:30 p.m.).
The game originally scheduled for Jan. 2 (AHL Game #452) at the Tucson Roadrunners will now be played on Friday, Apr. 29 at Tucson Convention Center Arena (7 p.m.).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022
- Roadrunners Announce Additional Home Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Former IceHogs Defenseman Ville Pokka Joins Finland's Olympic Team - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Announce Updates to 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Brayden Pachal Named Captain of Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Loan Yetman and LeGuerrier to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Reassign Mittens to Thunder - Utica Comets
- Quinton Byfield Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- IceHogs Goaltender Cale Morris Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Pickard Gets Called to Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Recall Brodzinski, Gettinger and Jones to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Saturday, January 22 - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Busy Weekend in Wilkes-Barre - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- 2-0 Second Period Lead Goes By Board In Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Elvenes, Gulls Sneak past Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall 3-2 to San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Shaw's Hat Trick Leads Iowa to 4-3 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Shoot Down Stars in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Shaw Leads Iowa to Comeback over Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Valiant Comeback Leads Stars to Overtime Point in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.