Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa
January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.
Czuczman, 31 (1/9/91), owns four assists and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with Iowa this season. He tied his career-high three-game assist and point streak, Jan. 4-8. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots on goal in 28 games. He also played in two NHL games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 128 points (24-104=128) and 338 PIM in 425 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa.
Minnesota signed Czuczman to a one-year, two-way contract on July 29, 2021. He wears sweater No. 42 with the Wild.
Minnesota plays in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Iowa plays the Colorado Eagles in Colorado on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8:05 p.m. CT.
