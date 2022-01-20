Rangers Recall Brodzinski, Gettinger and Jones to Taxi Squad

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday morning that the club has recalled forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger and defenseman Zac Jones from the Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned them to the taxi squad.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 17 points (4 g, 13 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He's also skated in three NHL games with the Rangers on the campaign.

Brodzinski, signed by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, leads the Wolf Pack with 25 points (11 g, 14 a) on the season. His eleven goals are also the leading mark among Wolf Pack skaters. Over the course of two seasons with the organization, Brodzinski has appeared in 38 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 42 points (17 g, 25 a).

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, has skated in three games this season with the Rangers. He made his season debut with the club on January 8th in Anaheim against the Anaheim Ducks. Over two seasons, Brodzinski has skated in eight games with the Rangers and scored one goal.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 17 points (8 g, 9 a) in 22 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has appeared in five games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, with his season debut coming back on January 2nd against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In all, Gettinger has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Rangers.

