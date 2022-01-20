Busy Weekend in Wilkes-Barre

January 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins continue their five-game home stand with a pair of contests against the Toronto Marlies this weekend.

EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY

Join us for another EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, when lower bowl tickets for the 7:05pm contest are available for just $16 (click here to buy online).

Fans ages 21 and older can also enjoy select domestic draft beers for just $2 from 6-7:30pm.

PINK IN THE RINK

Saturday night is our annual PINK IN THE RINK night presented by GEISINGER, as we support the fight against breast cancer at 6:05pm.

Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing pink to the game, and we'll be handing out pink Thundersticks courtesy of Geisinger.

Local charities will also be on hand to provide information and support in the battle against the deadly disease, and fans will be able to take part in various fundraising efforts throughout the night.

Plus, it's another McDonald's FAN-Tastic Night! Get a ticket to the game, a McDonald's meal voucher and a special Penguins hat, with packages starting at just $19 (click here to buy online)!

MONDAY VS CLEVELAND

And don't forget about a rare Monday night matchup, as the Cleveland Monsters make their first appearance in NEPA this season. The puck drops at 7:05pm for this rare start of the week contest.

Tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, by phone at 570-208-7367, or online.

Partial ticket packages for the 2021-22 season, including 12-game packages and 10-ticket Flex Books, are still available.

Packages for the 2022-23 season are also available now, and everyone who signs up for next season before February 4 will have a chance to Shoot For Your Seat at an upcoming game. Make your shot and receive your season ticket package for FREE during the 2022-2023 season!

Call the Penguins ticket office at 570-208-7367 for more information.

