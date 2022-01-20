Brayden Pachal Named Captain of Silver Knights

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, January 20, that defenseman Brayden Pachal has been named the third captain in franchise history.

Pachal, 22, is in his third season with the Vegas Golden Knights organization, and his second campaign in Henderson. He has served as an assistant captain until this point in the season.

"Brayden embodies what it means to be a Silver Knight," said Head Coach Manny Viveiros. "He has a tremendous work ethic and has established himself as a leading voice in our locker room. He has experience serving as a captain in the past, and we know he's a young man that can set a strong example to help our players win hockey games and reach their full potential."

Pachal joined the Vegas Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent, signing an entry-level contract on September 20, 2019. In his rookie season with the Chicago Wolves, Pachal totaled a goal and 10 points in 48 American Hockey League games. In 53 games across two seasons in Henderson, Pachal has collected three goals and 12 points.

Prior to his professional career, Pachal played four seasons in the Western Hockey League. He served as the captain of the Prince Albert Raiders in 2018-19, leading the team to a WHL Championship and leading the league with a plus-76 rating.

Patrick Brown served as the first captain in Silver Knights history at the start of the inaugural season in 2020-21. After he was permanently recalled to the Vegas Golden Knights, the coaching staff assigned the captaincy to defenseman Ryan Murphy.

Pachal's first game as captain will be Friday night when the Silver Knights face the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena.

