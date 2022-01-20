IceHogs Loan Yetman and LeGuerrier to Indy Fuel

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have loaned forward Chad Yetman and defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

