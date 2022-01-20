Valiant Comeback Leads Stars to Overtime Point in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled back from a two-goal third period deficit, but suffered a 4-3 overtime loss Wednesday to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Midway through the opening period, Jeremy Gregoire fired a shot at Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram. The shot was deflected off Fredrik Karlstrom's stick and into the net to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

The Admirals flipped the script in the second period with three goals. Matt Luff tied the game four minutes into the frame off a rebound from Rocco Grimaldi's wrist shot. Grimaldi then gave Milwaukee the lead with a shot from the left circle that beat Stars goaltender Matt Jurusik. Late in the period, the Admirals doubled their lead when Grimaldi backhanded a pass across the crease for Luff who tapped it in for his second of the period.

Joel L'Esperance found a free puck in front of the net and lifted it past Ingram to extend his point streak to four games and bring the Stars back to within one on a third period power play.

At 8:16 in the third period, Ryan Shea snapped the puck at the net, and was initially credited a goal on the ice. Upon review, however, the goal was waived off and the scored stayed 3-2. Texas wasn't done there, as Nick Camaano was able to beat Ingram with 3:16 remaining to force overtime.

After a penalty on Texas in the extra session, Admirals captain Cole Schneider snuck a shot through a scrum and into the net to give Milwaukee the 4-3 overtime win.

Jurusik made a career-high 44 saves on 48 Admirals shots in the overtime loss, while Ingram stopped 35 of 38 in the win.

Texas continues on its six-game road trip to Rockford for two games against the IceHogs Friday and Saturday.

